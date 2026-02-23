Meet Tyson: The Indian Army dog who was shot but helped neutralise terrorists in J-K

New Delhi:

The dense forests of Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, produced an unexpected hero who successfully conducted a vital anti-terrorism operation. Tyson, the sniffer dog from the Indian Army's Para Special Forces unit, showed exceptional bravery during the operation to capture concealed terrorists.

Tyson used his advanced senses to discover militant locations while the troops moved through the area. The subsequent moment demonstrated his courageous nature without leaving any room for doubt.

Shot, but still determined to finish the mission

As Tyson approached the terrorists’ hideout, gunfire suddenly erupted. The attackers fired directly at him, and the canine soldier was struck in the leg. Despite the injury, Tyson did not retreat. Instead, he continued moving forward, confirming the terrorists’ presence and helping the soldiers pinpoint their exact position.

His actions gave the Army a crucial advantage. With Tyson’s assistance, security forces were able to engage the militants and eliminate all three terrorists, including a wanted commander who had evaded capture for a long time.

“Brave K9 trooper Tyson, a German Shepherd, of the Army’s 2 Para Special Forces, was injured during a counter-terror operation. He was hit in the front right leg,” one of the officials said.

The official said that Tyson was the first to charge towards the door where the terrorists were hiding. “Despite being shot, Tyson continued advancing, demonstrating exceptional courage and loyalty in the line of duty,” the official added.

The dog was evacuated for medical attention right away. According to officials, he is stable and reacting to the care at Command Hospital in Udhampur.

Three Pakistani terrorists were slain in the Kishtwar encounter, including a senior Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander, according to officials with knowledge of the incident.

More than just a dog: A true soldier

Tyson’s story is a powerful reminder that courage is not limited to humans. Army dogs like him are specially trained to detect threats, locate explosives, and assist soldiers in life-threatening situations. Their loyalty and fearlessness often make the difference between success and failure during dangerous operations.

Tyson may not wear medals or speak words, but his actions reflect the spirit of a true soldier, one who faced bullets without hesitation and helped protect the lives of others.