Meet Sadanand Date: NIA chief behind Tahawwur Rana's extradition who fought Kasab during 26/11 Mumbai attacks IPS officer led of Mumbai Police personnel who rushed towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to fight terrorist Ajmal Kasab during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief, he will now again face another terrorist and hatched the conspiracy of the deadly assault.

The extradition of Tahawwur Rana to India is being hailed as a major diplomatic success. But behind this achievement lies the meticulous groundwork laid by one Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, whose ironclad case helped convince a US court to approve Rana’s extradition. Interestingly, Rana had been charged in the US in connection with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks but was acquitted in the past.

Now, as Rana is arriving in India, fate brings him face-to-face with the very officer who nearly lost his life during the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai—Sadanand Date, the current chief of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Date, who was severely injured while confronting the terrorists during the 2008 attacks, will be the first to interrogate Rana upon his arrival.

Facing terrorists head-on

On the night of 26 November 2008, when Mumbai was plunged into chaos by coordinated terrorist attacks, Sadanand Date was serving as the Additional Commissioner of Police for Mumbai's Central Region. Though the attacks primarily targeted the Southern Region, Date wasted no time. From his residence in Malabar Hill, he rushed toward CST Station. En route, he stopped at a police station, armed himself with a carbine, and took six officers with him.

Upon reaching CST, Date was informed that two terrorists—later identified as Ajmal Kasab and Abu Ismail—had entered Cama and Albless Hospital, a facility catering to women and children. Fearing a hostage situation, Date immediately moved towards the hospital. From the rooftop, the terrorists were firing indiscriminately. Date returned fire, but the height advantage made the terrorists hard to target.

A close brush with death

As Date tried to enter the building, a grenade thrown by Kasab landed just three feet from him. Sub-Inspector Prakash More, who was with him, was killed on the spot. Date and three other officers were seriously injured. Despite his wounds, Date refused to retreat and instructed the injured officers to withdraw for medical aid while he continued the operation.

For the next 40 minutes, Date engaged the terrorists, climbing to the sixth floor of the hospital and returning fire from a position near the staircase leading to the roof. Another grenade thrown by the terrorists exploded near him, and shrapnel lodged in his legs and face, causing severe bleeding. Taking advantage of the chaos, the terrorists eventually fled the scene.

A career of exemplary courage

Date is a 1990-batch IPS officer known for his courage, integrity, and leadership. Born into a humble family, he once delivered newspapers as a boy while his mother worked as a domestic help. Over the years, he has served in key positions in the Mumbai Police, CBI, and Maharashtra ATS. He was also the first Commissioner of Police for the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar region. In recognition of his bravery during the Mumbai attacks, he was awarded the President’s Gallantry Medal.

Just a year ago, he was appointed Director General of the NIA, and now, he’s preparing to question a man whose actions were part of the operation that nearly killed him. For many, this moment feels like the closing of a long and painful circle—a symbol of justice catching up with history.