1971 War hero Miya Gul Khan extend greetings on Armed Forces Veterans Day

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Meet India's oldest 1971 War hero Miya Gul Khan

Highlights Miya Gul Khan is the oldest 1971 War hero

73-year-old veteran had participated in the 1971 War against Pakistan in the Machhal sector

He extended his greetings to the Indian army on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day

The Indian Army's 73-year-old rifleman (retired) Miya Gul Khan on Friday extended his greetings to the Indian Army on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day in the Machhal sector. Khan had retired about 40 years ago and is the oldest 1971 war hero.

The Armed Forces Veterans Day is commemorated on January 14 each year as a mark of respect to and in recognition of the services rendered by Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army. He led the Indian Forces to victory in the 1947 war, became the Commander-in-Chief on 15 Jan 1949 and retired on 14 Jan 1953.

Commemorating Veterans' Day is a unique way of the services to acknowledge the selfless devotion and sacrifice by our veterans who have served the nation during their prime years and still continue to do so in various capacities.

Miya Gul Khan, who had participated in the war against Pakistan in 1971, thanked the armed forces on the special occasion.

The Indo-Pak war of 1971 was a defining moment in the history of the subcontinent, resulting in Bangladesh becoming independent. This established the progress of the Indian Armed Forces including the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

Also Read | Vijay Diwas 2021: All you need to know about India's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war

Also Read | Republic Day celebrations end, Beating Retreat features new rendition marking 1971 war victory

Latest India News