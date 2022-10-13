Meet Bengal BJP leader Baban Ghosh who has become 'bhaijaan' for common people

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Bengal BJP leader Baban Ghosh

Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Baban Ghosh is one leader who believes that social media can only benefit a leader if he connected with the people on ground. Ghosh, who is also BJP Kishan Morcha's national executive, has huge following on various social media platforms which he says is because of his tireless efforts to help people in need.

Baban Ghosh has been working to the underprivileged that has contributed to his enormous popularity. He donated more than two lakh books, and covered several other expenses for school and college children, during the pandemic.

He had given financial assistance to over 1,25,000 women and many others. Baban Ghosh agreed to take charge of more than 1,50,000 households and made a commitment to meet their needs for a year and a half. He organized donation drives and assisted small children and migrant workers in many cities and states to safely arrive at their homes during the Covid-induced lockdown.

Additionally, he also helps the especially-abled by donating the medical equipment needed to make their life more comfortable. Ghosh has become a superhero for many and has his own way of ‘being human’ just like superstar Salman khan . He has fans who love him not for his stardom but for his immense love and care for the people around him.

The leader's social work is widespread. He is also focused towards environment conservation and this is the reason why he has developed a social media presence which is loved and appreciated by millions of people across the country.

Speaking on his initiatives Baban Ghosh said, “I live by the motto- A human is only worthy if he can help someone’. Hence one’s worth lies in his ability to help and love others. With this motto, I live by each day and want every Indian to be happy and comfortable, living a life of dignity.”

Political leaders just like superstars can now publicize their awareness campaigns and social work thanks to social media's extensive audience, which allows people to learn more about what they do for the community. This promotes openness and has helped Baban Ghosh connect with more than 1 million viewers.

