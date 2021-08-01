Meerut woman defeats Covid; discharged from hospital after 100-day battle

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Meerut: Woman battles COVID 19 for 100 days

The second wave of COVID-19 hit the country in April this year, affecting several lives and proving to be more lethal than the first. Amid the ongoing crisis back then, a 45-year old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut had tested COVID positive and was subsequently admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in the city.

After battling with the virus for long, she was discharged from the hospital on Friday. Details said she remained hospitalised for a period of 100 days. Although she had tested negative for the virus shortly after her diagnosis, she needed oxygen support to fully recover.

"The woman tested negative for COVID-19 sometime after the admission. But since she was on oxygen support for a long time, she became dependent on it and hence, took 100 days to recover fully," a doctor of Meerut's Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College said on Saturday.

With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said.

