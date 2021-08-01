Sunday, August 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Meerut woman defeats Covid; discharged from hospital after 100-day battle

Meerut woman defeats Covid; discharged from hospital after 100-day battle

After battling with the virus for long, a 45-year-old woman was discharged from the hospital on Friday post 100 days of recieving treatment.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Meerut Published on: August 01, 2021 9:15 IST
meerut woman, covid 19, covid caseload, 100-day battle covid 19
Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI

Meerut: Woman battles COVID 19 for 100 days

The second wave of COVID-19 hit the country in April this year, affecting several lives and proving to be more lethal than the first. Amid the ongoing crisis back then, a 45-year old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut had tested COVID positive and was subsequently admitted to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College in the city. 

After battling with the virus for long, she was discharged from the hospital on Friday. Details said she remained hospitalised for a period of 100 days. Although she had tested negative for the virus shortly after her diagnosis, she needed oxygen support to fully recover. 

"The woman tested negative for COVID-19 sometime after the admission. But since she was on oxygen support for a long time, she became dependent on it and hence, took 100 days to recover fully," a doctor of Meerut's Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College said on Saturday.

With a single-day rise of 41,649 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,16,13,993 on Saturday, while the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,23,810 with 593 more people succumbing to it, the Union health ministry said.

Also Read: Delhi: 58 new Covid cases, one death reported in 24 hours

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath provides ₹10 lakh financial aid to families of scribes who died of COVID-19

Latest India News

Write a comment

Tokyo Olympics 2020

Top News

Latest News

X