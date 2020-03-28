Meerut reports 4 new COVID-19 cases; UP's overall cases jump to 55

Four more people tested positive for coronavirus in Meerut on Friday. As per reports, a woman and her three brothers who contracted the virus have been admitted to the Meerut medical hospital and the treatment is ongoing.

The relatives of the infected have been identified. Reports claim that as many as 38 people are on the radar of the health authorities.

In total, there have been 5 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Meerut while Uttar Pradesh 55 infections reported as yet.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government on decided to release 11 thousand prisoners on parole. The decision was taken in order to avoid spread of coronavirus. These prisoners will be out on parole for 8 weeks. Moreover, only those prisoners who are serving less than 7 years of prison sentence are going to be released from prison.