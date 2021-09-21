Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Meerut records 18 fresh dengue cases, taking total toll to 205

Uttar Pradesh's Meerut is witnessing a spread of dengue cases that has taken the total caseload to 205 in the city. These include 18 fresh cases that were reported on Monday, said Chief Medical Officer Akhilesh Mohan. He further informed that the district has 103 active cases.

"So far, a total of 205 dengue cases have been reported. Till today (Monday) evening, 18 new cases were reported. Of the total cases, 103 cases are active and 102 have recovered. Out of 103 active cases, 54 patients are seeking treatment at the hospital and 49 patients are taking treatment at home," Mohan told ANI on Monday.

"Our teams are regularly monitoring the condition of patients at home," he added.

The CMO also said, "Some people have a mild fever while some are asymptomatic." Meanwhile, amid the dengue outbreak in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, he urged people to follow all necessary precautions and do not let water stagnate to tackle the vector-borne disease.

"Even after conducting awareness drives and urging people to follow precautions, larvae is being found at homes. I strongly appeal to people to maintain a clean environment," he said.

Ghaziabad on Saturday reported 11 new dengue cases. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.

(With ANI Inputs)

