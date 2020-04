Meerut: Diabetes patient dies of coronavirus; two sons also infected

A diabetes patient who contracted coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district passed away late Thursday night. This was the fourth COVID-19 death reported from Meerut.

As per reports, the infected was admitted to Meerut's Medical College where he breathed his last.

Both sons of the infected have also tested positive for coronavirus. One of the sons of the deseased is the PSO of BJP secretary Meerut Mahanagar.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage