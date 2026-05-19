22-year-old medical student stabbed to death in Punjab's Patiala, blood-soaked body found in PG room

Patiala:

A second-year medical student was allegedly stabbed to death by an unidentified assailant inside his paying guest accommodation in the New Lal Bagh area in Punjab's Patiala, police said. The deceased has been identified as Kamal Mittal. Mittal was a resident of Bareta in Mansa district and was pursuing his studies at the Government Medical College, Patiala.

According to the police, the matter came to light late on Monday evening when the victim's acquaintances, unable to contact him despite making multiple phone calls throughout the day, visited his PG accommodation. Upon entering the room, they discovered Mittal's blood-soaked body.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was stabbed three to four times in the neck, leading to his death on the spot.

Suspect spotted on a nearby CCTV camera

Police said a suspect has been spotted on a nearby CCTV camera fleeing the locality with bloodstains on his clothes.

Upon receiving news of the incident, teams from the Civil Lines Police Station and New Officer Colony Police Post, along with forensic experts and senior police officials, including the DSP, visited the spot to collect evidence. A forensic team has also collected crucial evidence from the crime scene.

"Around four students were residing as PGs in the building. We are tracing all of them for questioning. The victim's family has been informed, and they reached Patiala on Monday evening," a senior police official said.

The victim's family has been informed, and an atmosphere of fear and tension currently prevails throughout the entire locality following this incident. Currently, the police are investigating the case from every possible angle, and a search for the accused is underway.

Large crowd gathers at the scene

Following the incident, a large crowd has gathered at the crime scene, and police personnel have been deployed to maintain order. The incident has also sparked outrage in the area.

The police remain actively engaged in investigating this case, and teams have been deployed to track down the accused. As of now, details regarding the motive behind the murder and the identity of the perpetrator remain unknown. Police officials are working diligently on the investigation.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the law, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder and nab the culprit, police added.

(Report: Shiv Bhagat)

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