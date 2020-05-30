Image Source : PTI Medical director of Delhi hospital tests COVID-19 positive (Representational image)

The medical director of Lok Nayak Hospital, city's COVID-19 dedicated facility, has tested positive for coronavirus infection, along with two more staffers, an official said on Saturday.

"The medical director has tested positive along with two more staffers," an official told IANS.

Lok Nayak Hospital with 2,000 COVID-19 beds, is the city's dedicated facility for treating the infection from coronavirus.

Earlier, the Dean of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and several doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) tested positive for the virus.

