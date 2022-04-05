Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Meat not impure, just food': Owaisi slams meat sale ban during Navratri

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi came out in opposition of the ban on sale of meat in South Delhi. He said that meat is not impure, and is just food like garlic and onion. Reacting on the ban of meat shops, he said, "100% of people have the choice to not buy meat if they don’t want to."

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi also took a dig at PM Modi, alleging he wants ease of doing business for big industrialists. "Modi wants ease of doing business for big industrialists and ease of bigotry for ideological henchmen. Who will compensate for income loss? Meat is not impure, it’s just food like garlic or onion. Not just 99%. 100% of people have the choice to not buy meat if they don’t want to."

Owaisi's comment on garlic and onion came after Mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Mukkesh Suryaan claimed that 99% of households in Delhi don't even consume garlic and onion during Navratri.

Suryan on Monday said an official order regarding closure of meat shops will be issued soon and such shops "will not be allowed to open from Tuesday".

In a letter to SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Suryan said "religious beliefs and sentiments of devotees are affected" when they come across meat shops or have to bear the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to goddess Durga during Navratri.

Explaining reasons for his decision, Suryaan said that devotees of goddess Durga observe fast for nine days with a strict vegetarian diet as well as abstain from the use of non-vegetarian food items, alcohol and also certain spices.

