MEA reacts to Trump's claim on Russian oil purchase: 'No phone call between PM Modi, US President yesterday’ Notably, India is the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels behind China, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The US president said India may not be able to cut the procurement immediately, but the process has started.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday clarified that there was no phone conversation between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday, refuting Trump’s claim that PM Modi had assured him India would stop buying oil from Russia.

On US President Trump’s statement over purchase of Russian oil by India, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "... On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders."

Trump claims PM Modi assured him India would not buy Russian oil

On Wednesday, US President Trump, while speaking to reporters in Washington, claimed that Prime Minister Modi had assured him India would not buy Russian oil, stating, “PM Modi assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing."

India's continuing purchase of petroleum products from Russia, notwithstanding Western sanctions, has become a major issue that resulted in a severe downturn in ties between New Delhi and Washington.

Trump says US not happy about India buying Russian oil

Speaking to reporters at his Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said the US was “not happy” that India was buying Russian crude, arguing such purchases helped finance President Vladimir Putin’s war.

“He (Modi) is a friend of mine, we have a great relationship....we were not happy with him buying oil from Russia because that let Russia continue on with this ridiculous war where they've lost a million and a half people,” the US president said in response to a question.

“I was not happy that India was buying oil, and (Modi) assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing,” he said.

India is second-largest buyer of Russian oil after China

Notably, India is the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels behind China, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). The US president said India may not be able to cut the procurement immediately, but the process has started.

“He (Modi) has assured me there will be no oil purchased from Russia. I don’t know, maybe that’s a breaking story. Can I say that? He’s not buying his oil from Russia. It (has) started. He can't do it immediately; it’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over with soon,” Trump claimed.

The US president suggested that the US wants India to stop procurement of Russian crude only to put financial pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

“All we want from President Putin is to stop this, stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians because he's killing a lot of Russians. It is a war he should have won in one week, and now it is going into its fourth year,” he said.

He said India could resume energy trade with Moscow after the Russia-Ukraine war is over. “If India doesn’t buy oil, it makes it much easier, and they’re not going to buy, they assured me they will, within a short period of time, they will not be buying oil from Russia. And they’ll go back to Russia after the war is over,” he said.

Describing the Indian prime minister as “a great man,” Trump said, “He loves Trump. I don’t want you to take the word love any differently. I don’t want to destroy his political career.”

Also Read:

PM Modi has assured me that 'India won't buy Russian oil', claims Donald Trump