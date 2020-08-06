Desist from interfering, refrain from communal incitement: MEA hits back at Pak for Ram Temple criticism

Image Source : PTI FILE

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has dismissed Pakistan's criticism on the foundation laying of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. In a statement, the MEA said Pakistan should desist from interfering in India's affairs and refrain from communal incitement.

"We have seen the press statement by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on a matter internal to India. It should desist from interfering in India's affairs and refrain from communal incitement. While this is not a surprising stance from a nation that practices cross border terrorism and denies its own minorities their religious rights, such comments are nevertheless deeply regrettable," the MEA said.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the temple took place on Wednesday in Ayodhya with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the 'bhoomi pujan' of the temple.

In a unanimous verdict last year, the Supreme Court had cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

India's strong reaction comes after Pakistan levelled various allegations related to the construction of the temple in Ayodhya. “The flawed judgment of the Indian Supreme Court paving the way for construction of the temple not only reflected the preponderance of faith over justice but also the growing majoritarianism in today’s India, where minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship, are increasingly under attack,” Pakistan Foreign Office (FO) had said in a statement. The FO said the extreme haste in starting the construction of the temple at the Babri Masjid site amidst the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic and several other measures point to the fact how Muslims in India were being "marginalised".

