MEA slams Punjab CM Maan for his remarks on PM Modi's 5-nation tour, calls it 'irresponsible'

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday strongly criticised remarks made by a senior state authority concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent five-nation tour. Labelling the comments as "irresponsible and regrettable", MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that such statements do not align with the government's stance and undermine India's diplomatic relationships.

MEA calls remarks 'irresponsible and regrettable'

"We have seen some comments made by a high state authority about India's relations with friendly countries from the Global South. These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority," said Randhir Jaiswal, the Official Spokesperson of the MEA.

The ministry made it clear that the Government of India does not endorse such views. “The Government of India disassociates itself from such unwarranted comments that undermine India's ties with friendly countries," Jaiswal added.

Mann mocks PM's global outreach

The response came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's sarcastic remarks, questioning the relevance of the Prime Minister's five-nation visit, which included Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia. Earlier in the day, CM Mann jokingly mentioned that PM Modi might be visiting countries like "Magnesia," "Galveaisa," or "Tarvesia," highlighting his perception that these visits are not substantial.

"PM has gone somewhere. I think it is Ghana. He is going to be back and he is welcome. God knows which countries he keeps visiting, 'Magnesia', 'Galveaisa', 'Tarvesia'. He does not stay in a country with 140 crore people. He is visiting countries where the population is 10,000 and he is getting the 'highest awards' there. Here, 10,000 people gather to watch a JCB... What has he gotten himself into!...," said the Punjab Chief Minister.

PM Modi's landmark Global South trip

It is to be noted here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently concluded a landmark five-nation tour, visiting Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from July 2 to 9, 2025. This tour marked his longest foreign trip in a decade, spanning two continents and strengthening India's ties with key nations in the Global South.

