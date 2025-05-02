MEA expresses condolences on death of Nepali student at KIIT: 'Safety of international students crucial' The MEA in its official statement underscored that the safety, security and well-being of all international students is a priority for the Indian government.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs has expressed its deepest condolences over the death of a Nepali female student at Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT). The MEA added that the state police is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. In a statement released on Friday, the MEA said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic demise of a Nepali student of KIIT University, Bhubaneswar. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family during this difficult time."

The MEA added that it is in constant touch with the Odisha State Government, as it emphasised that the "State Government of Odisha has extended full support to the family of the deceased, and a thorough enquiry is currently being conducted by the Odisha Police."

It underscored that the safety, security and well-being of all international students is a priority for the Indian government.

"The Government of India takes the safety, security and well-being of all international students very seriously. We remain in close contact with the Nepali authorities and the Odisha State Government, as well as KIIT management, to ensure real-time communication and coordination in this matter," MEA said.

The Nepal Embassy in New Delhi, in a post on X, wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic death of Nepali student Prisha Sah at KIIT, Odisha. Heartfelt condolences to her family."

"Prayers for her eternal peace. We're closely coordinating with MEA, Odisha Govt., police & the university for a thorough investigation," the post added.

Nepal on Friday launched diplomatic initiatives to probe the death of one of its students at a premier technology institute, a day after she was found hanging in her hostel room, the country’s foreign ministry said.

The body of the 18-year-old B.Tech computer science student from Nepal was recovered from her hostel room at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) on Thursday evening, police said.