MEA cites national policy as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks clearance for Lahore visit

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs has reminded India's tough diplomatic stance towards Pakistan as Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sought the Centre's clearance to attend a conference in Pakistan. During the bi-weekly press briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified, saying, "When it comes to relations with other countries, we have a national policy and we expect everyone to follow it." "As far as political clearances for dignitaries visiting abroad are concerned, an assessment is made by this Ministry, in line with its overall policy and processed accordingly," MEA spokesperson said. "As far as our position on Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack is concerned, it should be amply clear to all as to where we stand," he added.

This comes after Mann said his office was preparing to formally seek clearance to attend the 4th International World Punjabi Conference in Lahore scheduled from November 27 to 29. "We will wait for what they say. Political clearance has to be taken," he said during a press conference.

The Punjab CM had been invited to attend the World Punjabi Conference in Lahore on November 27. However, he questioned whether he would be allowed to travel to Pakistan. "Our culture is the same. Many poets from here will go there," he had said.

Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said that it would consider issuing a visa to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann if the Indian politician wished to visit the country. The Punjab CM had also expressed his desire that all legislators of the Punjab legislative assembly visit Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan if the Kartarpur Corridor reopened.

The corridor, which connects Dera Baba Nanak in India's Punjab with the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, was established to facilitate Sikh pilgrims travelling to the shrine associated with Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. It allows Indian pilgrims to visit the gurdwara without requiring a visa for Pakistan, subject to the applicable arrangements. The corridor has remained closed to pilgrim movement from the Indian side since May 7, 2025, when India launched pre-dawn missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack.

-With PTI Inputs.

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