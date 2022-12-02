MCD elections: Check Delhi Metro timings on the day of polling HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The train services on all Lines will start at 4 am from all terminal stations.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that on the day of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, December 4, the train services on all Lines will start at 4 am from all terminal stations. Election to the 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is scheduled to be held from 8 AM to 5:30 PM. The counting will take place on December 7.

"On the day of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi election on December 4, the Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start from 4 AM from all terminal stations. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines till 6 AM. After 6 AM, metro trains will run as per the normal Sunday timetable throughout the day," the DMRC said in a statement.

The campaign for the high-profile MCD elections will come end on Friday, with top campaigners, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union ministers like Piyush Goyal and Hardeep Singh Puri, reaching out to voters in full swing through public meetings and roadshows.

Earlier, Kejriwal attacked the BJP over their power-packed campaign saying they have invited seven of its chief ministers, one of its deputy chief ministers, and 17 Union ministers to campaign in the MCD elections and to attack an ''aam aadmi'' like him.

The Aam Aadmi Party, on the other hand, has also witnessed its star campaigners, urging voters to give them a resounding mandate in the MCD polls. There has been a constant scuffle between AAP and BJP workers during campaigning for the MCD polls.

