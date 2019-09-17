Betrayal, says Mayawati after six BSP MLAs jump ship to join Congress in Rajasthan

Image Source : PTI BSP Supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati has not taken the news of its six MLAs jumping ship to join the Congress Party in Rajasthan.

Mayawati called the defection of BSP MLAs 'a betrayal with the party which was extending outside support to Cong govt in Rajasthan'.

'Cong proves yet again it is an unreliable party', Mayawati said. The MLAs who left BSP are Rajendra Guda, Jogendra Avana, Wajib Ali, Lakhan Singh Meena, Sandeep Yadav and Deepchand Kheriya.

Rajasthan speaker opens Assembly at 10.30 to accept the resignation

In a surprising move, the state Assembly was opened at 10.30 p.m. on Monday for the six MLAs who submitted their letter to Assembly speaker CP Joshi.

With this merger, the Congress now has 106 seats in the 200-seat Assembly.

