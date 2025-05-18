Mayawati appoints her nephew Akash Anand as chief national coordinator of BSP Earlier in March, Mayawati had removed her nephew Akash Anand from the BSP in the interest of the party.

New Delhi:

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati once again expressed confidence in her nephew Akash Anand and appointed her nephew Akash Anand as chief national coordinator of the party, months after removing him from all party posts.

Mayawati convened a national-level meeting at the Central Office, Lodhi Road, Delhi, today. The meeting was attended by party officials from all over the country, representing various states. District presidents and coordinators from all districts of Uttar Pradesh took part in the meeting. Along with them, all national coordinators, general secretaries, and state presidents were also in attendance.

In today’s meeting, Mayawati entrusted her nephew Akash Anand with the significant responsibility of advancing the BSP across the country. She expressed hope that this time, Akash would work diligently and cautiously to strengthen both the party and its movement.

Mayawati had expelled Akash Anand from BSP

Earlier, on March 3, Mayawati had expelled Akash Anand from the party. However, just forty days later, on April 13, she reinstated him. While bringing him back, Mayawati cautioned Akash not to be influenced by anyone and urged party members to support and encourage him in his renewed role.

Akash Anand previously held the position of National Coordinator in the BSP, and Mayawati had even named him as her political successor.

Akash Anand was earlier expelled from the party reportedly due to the influence of his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth. Mayawati had stated that the decision was made in the interest of the party and the Bahujan movement. However, following his apology and expression of regret over past mistakes, Mayawati allowed him to return to the party.

