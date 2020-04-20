Monday, April 20, 2020
     
First COVID-19 patient administered plasma therapy at Max shows 'positive' results, put off ventilator

The first patient who was administered plasma therapy in Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket showed "positive" results and was weaned off ventilator support, Max Healthcare said in a statement today.

New Delhi Updated on: April 20, 2020 21:15 IST
The first patient who was administered plasma therapy in Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket showed "positive" results and was weaned off ventilator support, Max Healthcare said in a statement today. The patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4 was put on ventilator support on April 8. The hospital said he was admitted with moderate symptoms and a history of fever and respiratory issues. He later developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure, the hospital said in its statement.

"The first patient who was administered Plasma Therapy on compassionate grounds at Max Hospital, Saket has shown positive results & was recently weaned off ventilator support. The patient is a 49-year-old, male from Delhi who had tested COVID positive on April 4th," Max Healthcare was quoted in a statement by news agency ANI. 

"Patient was admitted to the hospital with moderate symptoms and a history of fever and respiratory issues, the same day. His condition deteriorated during next few days, he developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure and had to be put on ventilator support on April 8," the statement further read. 

