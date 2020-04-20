First COVID-19 patient administered plasma therapy at Max shows 'positive' results, put off ventilator

Image Source : AP File Image

The first patient who was administered plasma therapy in Max Hospital in Delhi's Saket showed "positive" results and was weaned off ventilator support, Max Healthcare said in a statement today. The patient who had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4 was put on ventilator support on April 8. The hospital said he was admitted with moderate symptoms and a history of fever and respiratory issues. He later developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure, the hospital said in its statement.

"The first patient who was administered Plasma Therapy on compassionate grounds at Max Hospital, Saket has shown positive results & was recently weaned off ventilator support. The patient is a 49-year-old, male from Delhi who had tested COVID positive on April 4th," Max Healthcare was quoted in a statement by news agency ANI.

"Patient was admitted to the hospital with moderate symptoms and a history of fever and respiratory issues, the same day. His condition deteriorated during next few days, he developed pneumonia with Type I respiratory failure and had to be put on ventilator support on April 8," the statement further read.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage