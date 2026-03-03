Mavelikara Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Mavelikara Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in the Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 109 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), Left Democratic Front (LDF), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), United Democratic Front (UDF), the Janata Dal Secular (JDS), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

The Mavelikara Assembly constituency comes under the Mavelikara Lok Sabha constituency. In 2021, MS Arun Kumar of the Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) won the seat by defeating Congress candidate M Murali with a margin of 24,717 votes.

Mavelikara Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Kerala is being implemented in accordance with the Election Commission of India's order before the Kerala Assembly Elections 2026. The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise. The last intensive revision in Kerala was conducted by the Commission in the year 2002-04. The Mavelikara Assembly constituency is a part of the Alappuzha district.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 2,04,317 voters in the Mavelikara constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 95,106 were male and 1,09,211 were female voters. No voters belonged to the third gender. 4,939 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mavelikara in 2021 was 1,476 (1,436 men and 40 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in the Mavelikara constituency was 1,95,467. Out of this, 89,978 voters were male, 1,05,489 were female. No voters belonged to a third gender. There were 767 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mavelikara in 2016 was 2,814 (2,044 men and 770 women).

Mavelikara Assembly Election 2025: Poll Date

The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the date for the assembly elections in Kerala.

Mavelikara Assembly Election 2025: Result Date

Mavelikara Assembly Election 2026 Candidates

The candidates will be announced once the dates for the elections are out.

Mavelikara Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM) candidate M S Arun Kumar won the Mavelikara seat with a margin of 24,717 votes (16.43%). He was polled 71,743 votes with a vote share of 47.61%. He defeated Congress candidate K K Shaju, who got 47,026 votes (31.21%). Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate MV Gopakumar stood third with 34,620 votes (20.54%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate R Rajesh won the Mavelikara seat with a margin of 31,542 votes 21.07%). He polled 74,555 votes with a vote share of 49.81%. Congress candidate Baiju Kalasala got 43,013 votes (28.74 %) and was the runner-up. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate K Sanju stood third with 30,955 votes (20.66%).

Mavelikara Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2023: MS Arun Kumar (CPI)

2016: R Rajesh (CPI)

2011: R Rajesh (CPI)

2006: M Murali (Congress)

2001: M Murali (Congress)

1996: M Murali(Congress)

1991: M Murali (Congress)

1987: S Govinda Kurup (CPI)

1982: S Govinda Kurup (CPI)

1980: S Govinda Kurup (CPI)

1977: N Bhaskaran Nair (NDP)

1970: G Gopinathan Pillai (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1967: G Gopinathan Pillai (Samyukta Socialist Party)

1960: PK Kunjachan (CPI)

1957: Eravankara Gopala Kurup (CPI)

Mavelikara Constituency Voter Turnout in 2021 and 2016

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Chengannur Assembly constituency was 1,50,690 or 73.15 per cent. In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in the Assembly elections was 1,49,688 or 75.45 per cent.