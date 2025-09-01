Maulana Mahmood Madani visits relief camps in Assam, says 'Our fight is against injustice, not encroachment' A delegation led by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Madani visited the relief camps in Assam, where hundreds of families who were rendered homeless due to bulldozer actions have taken shelter.

Guwahati:

A high-level delegation led by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind President Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani on Monday visited relief camps in Assam, where families displaced by recent bulldozer action are staying.

The delegation, which has so far traveled nearly 300 km across affected areas, met with victims and heard their grievances. At the Baitbari camp, Maulana Madani held detailed interactions with families rendered homeless, assuring them of the Jamiat's continued support.

'Will continue to fight'

"Our fight is not against the removal of encroachment, but against making people homeless by ignoring judicial orders and using fear, threat, and force instead of law. This is against both justice and humanity," Madani said, adding that Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has "always stood with the oppressed and will continue to do so, even if it means facing the gallows. This has been the bright and inspiring tradition of our elders."

The delegation included Jamiat General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi, Maulana Mufti Javed Iqbal (President, Jamiat Ulema Bihar), Maulana Khalid Kishanganj (Nazim, Jamiat Ulema Kishanganj), Maulana Naved Alam Qasmi, Qari Noshad Adil (Organizer, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind), Maulana Hashim Qasmi (Kokrajhar, Assam) and Maulana Salman Qasmi (Organizer, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind).