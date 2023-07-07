Matoshree to Silver oak - the bungalows in Mumbai which have structured Maharashtra politics

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackerays Matoshree residence at Bandra with no police security, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Maharashtra is always abuzz not because it houses Bollywood but also due to frequent changes in political permutations and combinations in the state. Hence, not just politics become the talk of the town but also the houses in which strategies and plans are chalked out also become famous.

Here is a look at such famous buildings:

Matoshree

This is one of the famous bungalows of Maharashtra, the house of Thackerays. Matoshree has been the Thackerays’ seat of power since 1970 when Bala Saheb Thackeray used to hold Janata Durbar. The house has also hosted stalwarts of politics like L K Advani, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Pramod Mahajan, Vilasrao Deshmukh. Entertainment industry celebrities Rajinikanth and Michael Jackson have also visited this place. The quaint cottage located in Tardeo, Mumbai was back in news after the coup by Eknath Shinde. Following which, a parley of meetings and a series of discussions were held in 'this seat of power'.

Varsha

Varsha is the official residence of the Maharashtra Chief Minister where now Eknath Shinde is residing after driving out Uddhav Thackeray in a coup on Shiv Sena in 2022.

Sliver Oak

Sharad Pawar made Silver Oaks his home only nine or ten years ago and has kept it free of political activities as far as possible. However, many core meetings of the National Communist Party (NCP) are held here.

Devgiri

Devgiri is Ajit Pawar's residence allotted to him by the state government. This bungalow is alloted to the Deputy Chief Minister. He lived there when he was Uddhav Thackeray's deputy in the MVA government, however, when Thackeray stepped down from the office and Eknath Shinde took over, Pawar was supposed to leave the residence as it is not provided to the leader of the Opposition. However, after the request of the LoP, the Shinde government made the exception in 2022 and allowed him to continue living in Devgiri. It is for the third time that Pawar has been alloted this residence as he has been sworn in as the Deputy CM three times.

Shiv Tirath

Shiv Tirath, the residence of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. The MNS chief in 2021 moved into his new house in Dadar’s Shivaji Park area. Earlier, his house was name Krishnakunj. Shiv Tirath is five storeys tall and is also the MNS headquarters where just like his uncle, Raj Thackeray is also expected to meet his party workers and hold 'janta durbars.'

