Mathura refinery fire: Condition of 3 workers is improving, says official

Image Source : PTI Mathura refinery fire: Condition of 3 workers are improving, says official ( Representational Image)

The condition of three contract workers, who were admitted to hospitals in Delhi after they were injured in a minor fire at the Mathura refinery in Uttar Pradesh, is improving, an official said. The workers suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a sump when they were working on an effluent treatment plant on Tuesday, the official said, adding that a probe was on to find out the cause of the blaze.

Pop Singh, Giriraj and Geetam were admitted to two hospitals in Delhi, while a fourth person was discharged from a Mathura hospital on Thursday, said Renu Pathak, the assistant manager of corporate communications at the refinery.

The condition of the three workers are improving, she added.

