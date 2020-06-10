Mathura authorities mandate prior permission for cremation, funeral

Image Source : PTI Mathura authorities make it mandatory to seek permission before cremation, funeral

The Mathura administration has now made it mandatory to seek permission for funeral or cremation of the dead. The decision was taken on Tuesday after the police registered a case against 72 persons, including 47 identified persons, at Raya police station. The case has been filed under section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC and for violating prohibitory orders. Scores of people attended the last rites of a person who tested COVID-19 positive after his death.

The deceased was a well-known businessman in Raya. He died at a Faridabad hospital on Saturday and was cremated the same day. However, he was tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

Mahavan Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jag Pravesh said, "The family should have informed the district administration if the hospital had taken his samples for Corona testing. We are now facing issues in tracing his contacts as many of them are from other villages. Around 100 primary contacts, including 30 high-risk ones who touched the body, have been quarantined."

The SDM further said, "We assure you that permission will be granted within 30 minutes of submitting the application. We have given permission for over 200 weddings in the sub-division till date," he added.

Meanwhile, two more persons, including a doctor's son in Raya town, have tested positive for the virus and the Health Department has started contact tracing.

