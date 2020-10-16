Image Source : INDIA TV Mathura: Court admits plea seeking removal of mosque adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi.

A local court in Mathura on Friday admitted a plea that seeks to remove the mosque adjacent to Krishna Janmabhoomi here. Mathura is considered to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The court of district judge Sadhna Rani Thakur has fixed November 18 as next date of hearing in the case.

Earlier in October, a civil court in Mathura had dismissed a plea seeking order to remove the Shahi Idgah Mosque. The petitioner alleged that it was built over Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The said mosque was built in the 17th century. According to petitioners, it was built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Since November 2019 Supreme Court verdict in the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid title dispute case, the clamour has been growing to remove mosques that are adjacent to prominent temples in the country like Krishna Janambhoomi in Mathura and Kashi Vishwanath in Varanasi.

A five-judge Constitution of the Supreme Court headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had ruled that the disputed land in Ayodhya be given for construction of a temple, while Muslims would get an alternate plot elsewhere in the Uttar Pradesh town.

