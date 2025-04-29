Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board takes stock of security measures after Pahalgam terror attack Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg said after the Pahalgam incident, the pilgrim footfall has declined but the board is trying to ensure a smooth yatra.

Katra (J&K):

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer Anshul Garg on Tuesday took stock of security measures as pilgrim footfall at temple declined after Pahalgam terror attack.

Board working on different segments in terms of security

He said, “In every season, the board ensures top-notch arrangements for the pilgrims. We have seen that with Mata Rani’s blessings, the yatra gets conducted smoothly. After the Pahalgam incident, the pilgrim footfall has declined but we are trying to ensure a smooth yatra. The board is working on different segments in terms of security.”

Smart locker system launched at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Earlier this month, Anshul Garg had said the board introduced a smart locker system during the Navratri period, which received positive feedback. He added that over 50,000 devotees benefitted from the langar services in nine days and that cleanliness was also prioritised during the festivities.

Speaking to ANI, CEO Garg said,"The board always tries to provide better facilities to the devotees. This time, we started a smart locker system, and we received good feedback..."

Pahalgam attack: PM Modi takes stock of security

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took stock of the security situations of the country after the Pahalgam attack and said the armed forces have "complete operational freedom" to decide on the mode, targets and timing of India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack, as he chaired a meeting with the top defence establishment.

During the high-level meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the chiefs of three services, PM Modi affirmed that it is the national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, government sources said.

PM Modi also expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the armed forces. PM Modi has vowed to pursue the terrorists behind the attack and their patrons, a clear reference to Pakistan which has a history of sponsoring terror strikes in India, to the "ends of earth" and inflict the harshest punishment on them "beyond their imagination".

Terrorists had gunned down tourists, who were from different parts of the country, in the popular destination of Pahalgam in Kashmir exactly a week ago on April 22.