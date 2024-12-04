Massive traffic snarl at Ghazipur border on Delhi-Meerut Expressway ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Sambhal visit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Massive traffic snarl at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway

The security has been heightened at the border as Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to visit violence-hit Sambhal today, resulting in Massive traffic snarl at the Ghazipur border on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway.

A Congress delegation led by the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit the violence-hit Sambhal on Wednesday, with police and administration geared up to stop them before reaching the district. Prohibitory orders, including a ban on the entry of outsiders, are in place in Sambhal. Last week, several Samajwadi Party (SP) MPs were stopped from entering the district.

Curbs under Section 163 (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which were set to expire on Sunday, has now been extended till December 31 in Sambhal.

Violence erupted during a second survey on November 24 as protesters gathered near Shahi Jama Masjid and clashed with security personnel. Four people were killed in the violence and many more were injured.