Massive traffic jam on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway strands over 500 students for 12 hours More than 500 students and commuters were stuck in a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Vasai, Maharashtra, for nearly 12 hours. Twelve buses carrying school and college students were caught in the gridlock caused by diversion.

New Delhi:

A severe traffic jam on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway near Vasai in Maharashtra’s Palghar district left more than 500 students and commuters stranded for nearly 12 hours. Twelve buses carrying students from classes 5 to 10 and some college students from Mumbai and Thane were caught in the congestion from around 5:30 pm Tuesday until early Wednesday.

Students face hunger and exhaustion

The students, returning from a school picnic near Virar, had to endure long hours without food or water. Many were visibly exhausted and anxious as vehicles barely moved during the prolonged gridlock. Parents of the stranded children waited anxiously for updates on their safety throughout the night.

A local social organization rushed to the scene, distributing water and biscuits to the children and assisting bus drivers in navigating through the jam. An activist described the situation as heartbreaking due to poor traffic management leading to such suffering.

"The students were crying due to hunger and exhaustion. It was heartbreaking to see them suffer because of the poor traffic management," an activist told PTI.

Why the jam?

Officials said the jam was triggered by the diversion of heavy vehicles caused by ongoing repair work on the Ghodbunder highway in Thane, putting extra pressure on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Police confirmed the traffic was slowly easing, but movement remained slow well into early Wednesday.

Parents demand action

Frustrated parents and residents blamed poor planning and lack of coordination among authorities for the ordeal. They demanded immediate measures from traffic and civic authorities to improve management and prevent such incidents during roadworks in the future.