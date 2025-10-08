Massive traffic jam on Delhi-Kolkata highway, thousands of vehicles stranded for five days | Watch A massive traffic jam has paralysed movement on the Delhi–Kolkata National Highway, leaving thousands of motorists stranded for the past five days.

New Delhi:

A severe traffic jam has gripped the Delhi-Kolkata National Highway (NH-19) in Bihar, leaving thousands of motorists stranded for over five days. The congestion, particularly severe in Sasaram, Rohtas district, has stretched nearly 7 kilometers, with trucks and other vehicles barely able to move.

The gridlock, stretching for several kilometres, has caused severe inconvenience to commuters, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace or completely stuck in several stretches.

Drivers in distress

Earlier, traffic had come to a standstill along a 40-kilometer stretch, where vehicles were reportedly covering only five kilometers in 24 hours. Drivers and passengers are facing extreme hardships, with many reporting hunger, thirst, and exhaustion due to the prolonged wait.

Vipin Kumar, a driver heading to Delhi from Odisha, said, "I have not eaten anything since yesterday because of this massive jam. In the last 24 hours, I was able to move only 5 km."

Another driver, Praveen Singh, slammed the authorities, stating, "We are stranded here for days without food and water. Who will take responsibility if a driver dies because of the jam? No one has come to assess the situation."

Neither the local authorities nor the NHAI nor the road construction company has taken any effective measures to ease the traffic congestion.

Traffic jam from the Rohtas district to the Aurangabad district

The traffic jam, which began last Saturday, has now spread from Rohtas district to Aurangabad district, affecting not only private commuters but also ambulances, emergency services, and commercial transport. Drivers transporting raw materials and perishables are particularly worried about financial losses due to delays.

Praveen further said that he has only covered seven kilometers in the last 30 hours. Despite paying toll tax and road tax, they are still facing traffic jams for hours. "I have covered only seven kilometers in the last 30 hours. Despite paying toll and road taxes, there is no relief. Neither NHAI nor local authorities are visible on the road.”

Similarly, truck driver Sanjay reported being stuck for two days, suffering from hunger and extreme discomfort.

Why a massive traffic jam on the Delhi-Kolkata highway?

As per reports, heavy rains that struck the area three days ago have worsened the situation by disrupting construction work and narrowing the road space. Consequently, vehicles are now forced to pass through a temporary diversion, causing slow traffic and severe congestion.

Businesses and daily commuters are bearing the brunt of the disruption, as the movement of goods and services has slowed considerably, raising concerns over economic losses.

NHIA refuses to comment

When contacted, NHAI Project Director Ranjit Verma refused to comment on camera regarding the situation, offering no clear solution to the ongoing chaos. Authorities have yet to provide a timetable for clearing the congestion, leaving motorists and local residents frustrated and anxious as the jam enters its fifth consecutive day.

(Input: Ranjan Singh)