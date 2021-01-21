Image Source : ANI Massive fire breaks out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India in Pune

A massive fire broke out at Serum Institute of India in Pune on Thursday afternoon, news agency ANI reported. The blaze was reported at a building near the Terminal 1 gate of the institute which is located in the Manjri area of the city.

As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to spot to doese the flames. Police and local administration officials have also reached the site and rescue and relief operations have been launched.

The SII is manufacturing anti-coronavirus vaccine called Covishield. The vaccine developed by the Oxford University and pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca. It is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer. It was founded by Cyrus Poonawalla in 1966.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at Terminal 1 gate of Serum Institute of India in Pune. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/RnjnNj37ta — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2021

Reports suggest that the fire engulfed one of the production plants of the SII. The plant is located near the manufacturing unit of Covishield.

This is developing story. More details awaited.

Latest India News