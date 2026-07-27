Massive fire breaks out at oil factory in Kerala's Kozhikode; goods worth lakhs gutted | VIDEO

Kozhikode:

A massive fire broke out at an oil factory in Kerala's Kozhikode district on Sunday evening, which triggered a major firefighting operation that lasted for more than eight hours. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the factory was closed for the weekly holiday when the incident occurred. The fire broke out at Renuka Oil and Flour Mill located in West Mahi, Beypore. According to officials, the blaze is believed to have started in the section of the factory where coconut oil is produced.

Holiday prevents major tragedy

Officials said the factory had no workers inside at the time of the incident as Sunday was a holiday, helping avert what could have been a major disaster. Only a security guard was present on the premises when the fire broke out. The guard immediately alerted others, who then informed the Fire and Rescue Services and the police. As the flames spread rapidly, additional firefighting teams were rushed to the spot to prevent the fire from engulfing the entire facility.

Ten fire units battle blaze

The intensity of the fire prompted authorities to deploy multiple firefighting units. A total of nine fire units from Kozhikode district and one unit from neighbouring Malappuram district were engaged in the operation to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters battled the flames for over eight hours before the situation was brought under control.

Stored coconut oil fuels the flames

Officials said large quantities of coconut oil and oil cake stored inside the factory made the fire more intense which posed challenges for the firefighting teams. They said the highly combustible materials allowed the flames to spread quickly, making the operation lengthy and demanding.

Cause of fire yet to be confirmed

Authorities are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. A detailed investigation is expected to determine how the blaze started and assess the full extent of the damage to the factory. While no injuries have been reported, property worth lakhs of rupees is feared to have been destroyed in the incident.

Fire at private factory in Thoothukudi

Earlier in March this year, a fire broke out at a private factory located on Ettayapuram Road in Thoothukudi. It was reported that smoke and flames suddenly began spreading from a section of the factory. Shocked by the incident, the workers present at the site immediately evacuated the premises. Upon receiving information about the incident, the Thoothukudi Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

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