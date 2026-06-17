Massive cloudburst reported in North Kashmir's Bandipora, dozens of residential houses damaged

Bandipora (J&K) :

A massive cloudburst was reported on Wednesday in Tartei Kilo village of Tulail Valley in the remote area of Gurez online of control in Bandipora district of North Kashmir. The sudden and continuous water and the rapid flow of debris created a flood-like situation in the village, which damaged dozens of residential houses and submerged hundreds of acres of agricultural land. However, no loss of life was reported.

Flood-like situation creates panic among locals

This flood-like situation created panic among the locals for hours and the residents left their homes and ran to higher places while saving their children and animals.

Earlier this month, another cloudburst was reported in which several houses were damaged in the hilly Bathoi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on June 4 evening, officials said. However, no casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

Earlier, four cloudbursts were reported in three districts

This is fifth cloudburst in Jammu region in the recent days. Four cloudbursts were reported in three districts -- Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch -- in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, triggering flash floods and road blockades in several areas, though no loss of life or property was reported, officials said.



The cloudburst struck the Bathoi area in Mahore subdivision, sending a sudden surge of water and debris into residential localities. The flash floods inundated several houses, damaging household belongings and causing panic among residents, they said.



Officials said local administration and rescue teams rushed to the affected area and launched relief and restoration operations. District Development Commissioner (DDC), Reasi, said the cloudburst led to water and debris entering a number of houses in the village.



"Relief and rescue teams are on the ground and the situation is being closely monitored. There has been no loss of life in the incident, which is a matter of relief. However, some houses have suffered damage and debris clearance operations are underway," the officer said.



Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said he had spoken to the Deputy Commissioner of Reasi to assess the situation following the cloudburst. "Spoke with the DC, Reasi to assess the situation following a cloudburst at Village Bathoi," Sinha said in a post on X.

No casualties were reported

He said that while several houses had suffered damage, fortunately no casualties were reported. "I have directed the DC to immediately provide relief and assistance to the affected families," the Lieutenant Governor added. Officials said traffic on the road near Jamlan bridge was temporarily suspended due to a rise in the water level following the heavy flow of rainwater and debris.



The administration has appealed to residents to remain vigilant and contact local authorities in case of any emergency. Relief operations were continuing and the situation was stated to be under control, officials added.

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