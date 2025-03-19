Masked miscreants vandalise Himachal bus in Punjab amid row over flag issue, check details A Himachal road transport bus has been attacked in Kharar in Mohali when it was going from Chandigarh to Hamirpur in Himachal.

Mohali: After conflict between Himachal and Punjab over a controversial flag, now attacks on Himachal Pradesh buses have started in Punjab. In a latest development, a Himachal road transport bus has been attacked in Kharar in Mohali. This bus was going from Chandigarh to Hamirpur in Himachal.

The driver and conductor stated that the bus was going from Chandigarh to Hamirpur and it left Chandigarh at 6:15 pm on Tuesday and at around 6:50, two boys in a white car signaled him to stop.

“As soon as I stopped the bus, they broke the front glass. Then they broke the rear glass. After this, they ran away. The number plate of the car was covered with white paint. There was no harm to the passengers,” he said.

The whole controversy started after a group of tourists from Punjab displayed a flag with Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's photo on their bikes in Himachal Pradesh's Manali.

A man from Manali filed a police complaint on March 14 when he saw two men from Punjab carrying a flag of Bhindranwale's photo. After he asked the men to remove the flag, the bikers threatened to kill him, police said.