Martyrs of Bangladesh Liberation War remembered in border town of Assam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the 'Mukti Bahini' on December 16, 1971.

Tributes were paid to martyrs of the Bangladesh Liberation War in the border town of Karimganj in Assam on Friday on the occasion of Vijay Diwas which marks India’s decisive victory over Pakistan which led to the creation of Bangladesh. The Border Security Force (BSF), an NGO Simanta Chetna Manch and people from different walks of life laid floral tributes at a martyrs’ column near the Kushiyara river, which flows along the town. The security forces distributed sweets among the public and also released multi-coloured balloons near the river bank to mark the day.

Patriotic songs were also performed by local artists on the occasion. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid his tributes to the martyrs through a post on Twitter.

"As we commemorate the glorious occasion of #VijayDiwas, let us remember the fearlessness & fighting spirit of our men in uniform, whose efforts led to surrender of Pak Army & creation of Bangladesh in 1971," he wrote on the micro-blogging site. "I join the nation in saluting all the bravehearts who attained veergati," Sarma added.

Around 93,000 Pakistani troops had surrendered before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the 'Mukti Bahini' on December 16, 1971, which paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh. Every year, India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to remember its historic victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

ALSO READ | Vijay Diwas: The day when 93,000 Pakistani troops surrendered before Indian Army - WATCH VIDEO

Latest India News