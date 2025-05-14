Married boys, girls of Pakistan living on long-term visas to be thrown out of India: Nishikant Dubey Navi Mumbai Police earlier deported three Pakistani nationals after the Indian government revoked all visas issued to them, except long-term visas, following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday (May 14) hit out at the married men and women of Pakistan who are living in India on long-term visas. Dubey posted on X and said, "Pakistan's Defence Minister says that Pakistan is the birthplace of terrorism; now, there can be no relationship of marriage with any Pakistani. All the married boys and girls of Pakistan and people living here on long-term visas will be thrown out of here."

His statement came after the Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, shockingly conceded in an interview that 'Pakistan is widely perceived as a hub for regional terror'. Admitting that the international community holds Pakistan responsible for terrorism in the region, Asif revealed that the families of terrorists are residing in Pakistan.

(Image Source : X)Nishikant Dubey post on X.

India revoked all existing visas issued to Pakistani nationals

Amid heightened diplomatic tensions, the Indian government on April 25 revoked all categories of visas issued to Pakistani citizens, except long-term visas, diplomatic and official visas, with immediate effect from April 27. However, medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals were valid till April 29. "The Government of India has revoked all existing Visas issued to Pakistani nationals, except Long Term Visas, Diplomatic and Official visas, with immediate effect from 27th April 2025. Medical Visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29th April 2025," the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan with the chief secretaries of all the states, asked them to take necessary action in this regard. The fresh decision taken by the MHA marks a sweeping policy shift aimed at tightening border security and regulating the presence of Pakistani nationals within the country following the deadly April 22 (Tuesday) Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

Police deports 3 Pakistani nationals from Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai Police have deported three Pakistani nationals after the Indian government revoked all visas issued to them, except long-term visas, following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai, Rashmi Nandedkar, all three of the Pakistani nationals were Hindus and came to India on temporary visas. The police have identified about 228 Pakistani nationals in Navi Mumbai, with Most of them living in India on long-term visas.

The Supreme Court directed the government authorities to verify the citizenship documents of a Srinagar-based family of six, who are allegedly being detained for their deportation to Pakistan.A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh however, ordered the government authorities to not take any coercive action against the family, until an appropriate decision is taken by the authorities, in this regard.

The bench also granted liberty to the petitioner's family to approach the High Court of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, in case they are dissatisfied with the government's decision over the validity of their citizenship. The Court also clarified that its decision is based on the peculiar facts of this particular case and thus it shall not be treated as a precedent to be followed in other similar cases, after the Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre, requested the same.

The government's decision to deport Pakistanis had come after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were killed. A many as 786 Pakistan nationals have left India through the Attari-Wagah border point till April 30, said a senior official. The officer informed that during the same time, a total of 1376 Indians have returned from Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border.