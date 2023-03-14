'Marriage can only take place between opposite genders' RSS supports Centre on same-sex marriage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dattatreya Hosabale addresses media

The RSS on Tuesday echoed the Centre's stance on same-sex marriage and said that marriage can only take place between persons of opposite genders. Dattatreya Hosabale of RSS, in the wake of the uproar over Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London, also said that As a political party leader, he should speak more responsibly, and see reality.

Dattatreya Hosabale was addressing the media at RSS annual meeting which was being attended by more than 1,400 office bearers, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The Supreme Court on Monday referred the pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages to a five-judge constitution bench for adjudication, saying it is a "very seminal issue". The Centre has opposed in the top court a batch of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages, claiming they will cause a “complete havoc” with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.

Responding to questions on Gandhi's remarks in the UK, the RSS leader said, "Those who converted India into a jail have no right to comment on democracy in the country." On the question of the Sangh's outreach to Muslims, Hosabale said RSS leaders are meeting Muslim intellectuals and their spiritual leaders on their invitation only.

