Image Source : PTI VP candidate Margaret Alva alleges 'Big Brother' is listening to politicians' phone calls

Margaret Alva news: Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Tuesday alleged that 'Big Brother' is listening to the conversations between the politicians across party lines in 'new' India.

She levelled snooping charges despite the Delhi Police issuing an advisory of the spate in cyber frauds through misuse of the MTNL's name and logo, the Delhi Police on Tuesday alerted mobile customers against WhatsApp messages received on the pretext of KYC updation.

"The fear that 'Big Brother' is always watching and listening permeates all conversations between politicians across party lines in 'new' India. MPs and leaders of parties carry multiple phones, frequently change numbers and talk in hushed whispers when they meet. Fear kills democracy," she wrote on Twitter today.

On Monday, she apparently referred to the current ruling dispensation at the Centre and termed the BJP government at the centre as a 'Big Brother' who is always watching and listening to the conversation of the politicians.

"Dear BSNL/ MTNL, after speaking to some friends in the BJP today, all calls to my mobile are being diverted and I am unable to make or receive calls. If you restore the phone. I promise not to call any MP from the BJP, TMC or BJD tonight," she said in a tweet.

Earlier, Delhi Police had warned the citizen against a WhatsApp message that misuses MTNL's name and logo. The police said it is another form of KYC scam. The message has MTNL e-KYC Ltd written on top with 'Important Notice' below in brackets.

The image in the message reads: "Dear customer your MTNL SIM Card Aadhaar e-KYC has been suspended. Your SIM card will be blocked immediately." It is followed by a customer care number. There's also an address of CGO Complex with a PIN number and signature of the alleged official to make the message look authentic.

(With ANI Inputs)

