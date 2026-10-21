'Domestic political matter': Marco Rubio rejects UN experts' criticism of India over CJP protest

Rejecting United Nations criticism of India over crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitators during their protest earlier this month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has refused to comment on what he described as New Delhi's "domestic political matter".

When asked by a reporter over CJP's protest, Rubio -- who is on a three-day visit to India -- said he would not comment on New Delhi's domestic affairs and get involved in the country's politics. He also hailed India's democracy, while underling that protests are held every day in the United States (US).

"No, it is a domestic political matter. I mean, I am not going to get involved in their politics. I mean, this is a democracy, they have elections here. So, well, I am not going to opine on their domestic political matters. We have protests every day in the United States because we are..." Rubio said, "I mean, people view protests... obviously I am not talking about the riots like what you are seeing in Europe where they are vandalising and breaking into things and burning down buildings."

"I am not talking about that. But in many ways the fact that people are out there expressing themselves, I am not talking about India in any country in the world, is the sign that this is a country where there is political discourse and so forth and differences of opinion," he added.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had questioned India over the Delhi Police's crackdown against the CJP leaders, and called on New Delhi to respect the right to peaceful assembly. However, India hit back at the world body and described its remarks as "misplaced" and underlined that "reasonable restrictions" remain in country even as people have the right to protest freely.

A few days later, India also rejected a report by Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and Association Gina Romero that claimed that the country's youth are facing "retaliation and stigmatisation" for discussing mental health or gender justice. India completely rejected it and said the report cited "unnamed submissions" in the footnote.

Coming to Rubio, he is on a three-day India visit, aiming to bolster bilateral ties in energy, trade and investment, defence and critical technologies. On Wednesday, he arrived Gujarat's Jamnagar city to visit the oil refinery complex owned by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd.

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