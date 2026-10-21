Marco Rubio arrives in Jamnagar, his visit to focus on enhanced energy cooperation: Check full agenda

Jamnagar:

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday arrived in Jamnagar on the second leg of his India visit. Jamnagar is the home to one of the World's largest refineries, operated by Reliance. His visit to the Jamnagar facility comes as Washington is pushing the country to diversify its energy imports away from Russia, and seeking markets for expanded Venezuelan oil production.’

Marco Rubio visits Jamnagar: What’s on agenda

Rubio's Jamnagar visit will focus on talks that will include "enhanced energy cooperation". Marco Rubio will visit Reliance Industries' oil refinery, with discussions expected to focus on the company's capacity to process more Venezuelan crude and opportunities for wider energy cooperation between India and the United States.

Rubio is visiting Jamnagar to tour Reliance Industries's massive oil-refining complex and meet Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The agenda also centres on energy security, processing Venezuelan and American crude, bilateral trade negotiations, and Reliance's planned investments in Texas.

Here's what US State Department said

Ahead of his visit the US State Department said, "Marco Rubio’s second trip to India this year focused around two major hubs of finance, energy, and culture: Mumbai and Jamnagar. The US-India relationship is central to US security and prosperity. This visit underscores our commitment to commercial investment, energy cooperation, and the strategic partnership between our two democracies."

Marco Rubio and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held wide-ranging discussions in Mumbai reviewing the full scope of India–US ties and committing to an early conclusion of the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement.

Both the leaders engaged in detailed deliberations spanning key strategic sectors, including trade, defence, technology, and energy security. "They welcomed the progress made in negotiations on the India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and reaffirmed their commitment to working towards its early conclusion," the MEA stated, adding that the ministers also exchanged views on broader regional and global developments.

India and the US move to expand energy and defence cooperation

On Tuesday, India and the US moved to expand energy and defence cooperation on despite ongoing friction in their relations, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged New Delhi to scale up energy trade and increase purchases of American technologies and systems.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted Rubio for wide-ranging talks shortly after the top diplomat arrived in Mumbai for his second visit to India in under five months, even as bilateral ties remain strained over Washington's unpredictable trade policies and tightening immigration rules.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides welcomed the progress made in negotiations on the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement and reaffirmed their commitment to working towards its early conclusion.

Ahead of his meeting with Jaishankar, Rubio described India as a crude oil refining "superpower" and advocated for processing more Venezuelan crude in India. Rubio, answering a question on the trade pact during a brief media interaction ahead of the meeting, said that "a small number of items are left to be wrapped up" and hoped it will be sealed "shortly".

In his brief media interaction, Rubio also responded to a question on whether the US administration was upset with New Delhi over the amount of Russian oil it procured last year and its efforts to reduce the volume. "I think what India has expressed repeatedly is its desire to diversify its energy portfolio, which is a smart thing to do. Obviously, it's not easy to do that from one day to the next day," he said.

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Marco Rubio calls India a 'refining superpower', says it can process Venezuelan crude oil