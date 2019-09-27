Maradu flats: SC directs demolition to be completed in 138 days

Friday, September 27, 2019
     
The Supreme Court on Friday directed that demolition of flats built on the coastal zone of Kochi's Maradu be completed in 138 days, in accordance with the time schedule provided by the Kerala government.

New Delhi Published on: September 27, 2019 12:50 IST
The Supreme Court on Friday directed that demolition of flats built on the coastal zone of Kochi's Maradu be completed in 138 days, in accordance with the time schedule provided by the Kerala government.

The apex court also directed payment of R 25 lakh as interim compensation by the state government to each flat owner within four weeks.

The top court also ordered setting up of a one-member committee of a retired high court judge to oversee demolition and assess total compensation.

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat directed freezing of assets of builders and promoters who were involved in the construction of illegal buildings in the coastal zone areas of Kochi. The bench further said the government may consider recovering the interim compensation amount from builders and promoters. 

 

