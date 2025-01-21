12 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces along Odisha-Chhattisgarh border

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Naxal encounter: As many as twelve more Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces and left-wing extremists along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border on Tuesday, police said. With this the total number of Maoists killed in the ongoing inter-state operation mounted to 14.

The operations were carried out by the police forces of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

12 more Maoists killed

"In the ongoing operation, 12 more Maoists have been killed during late night and early morning in an exchange of fire with SOG (special operation group) team during the ongoing joint inter-state operation," the Odisha Police said in a statement.

The officer further said that the number of Maoists killed in the joint operation at the Kularighat reserve forest in Chhattisgarh, just 5 km from the border of Nuapada district of Odisha, increased to 14. "The number of Maoist casualties may increase. Arms and ammunition have been seized in massive amounts," he added.

Two women Naxalites killed

Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one personnel of the CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action was injured during an encounter between security forces and ultras in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, a police official said. The CoBRA commando's injury is superficial, he added.

The encounter occurred in a forest under Mainpexchange of Firur police station limits along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border during an anti-Naxal operation by security personnel, Gariaband Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said.

(With PTI inputs)

