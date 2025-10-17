Maoist 'bombmaker' behind 2000 attack on Chandrababu Naidu among 170 Naxal to surrender today As many as 170 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday. Today, Takkalappalli Vasudeva Rao alias Rupesh (known as the group’s bombmaker) and DKZC Maad division in‑charge Ranita, will formally lay down arms before Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai.

170 Maoists who gave up arms on Thursday are reportedly scheduled to appear before Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai today for a formal surrender. Officials described the group as containing several senior cadres who had been active in central India’s insurgent zones.

Accused in 2000 attack on Andhra CM to surrender

The surrendered include Takkalappalli Vasudeva Rao (also called Rupesh), 59, described as the Maoists’ bombmaker and last active in Abujhmad, Chhattisgarh. Intelligence records link him to the December 2, 2000 attack on then‑Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and to killings of political and police figures in 1999. Ranita, who led the Maad division of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKZC), is also among those set to surrender.

Links to recent high‑profile defection inside the movement

The mass surrender follows the recent laying down of arms by Mallojula Venugopal Rao (Sonu/Abhay/Bhupati), a former Politburo member and ideological head of the banned CPI (Maoist). Intelligence reports say Rupesh was a supporter of Sonu and that the two were in contact before deciding to quit armed struggle.

Centre welcomes the move

Union Home Minister Amit Shah posted that 170 Naxalites surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, adding that 27 had surrendered the previous day in the state and 61 in Maharashtra 258 in two days. Shah praised the decision to renounce violence, called Abujhmad and North Bastar “free from Naxal terror,” and reiterated the government’s goal to uproot Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

He also cited cumulative figures since the state government took office: 2,100 surrenders, 1,785 arrests, and 477 killed.

"It is a matter of immense pleasure that Abujhmarh and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh that were once terror bases, have today been declared as free from Naxal terror. Now a trace of Naxalism exists in South Bastar, which will be wiped out soon by our security forces," he wrote on X. "I applaud their decision to renounce violence, reposing their trust in the Constitution of India. It attests to the fact that Naxalism is breathing its last due to the relentless efforts of the PM @NarendraModi led government to end the menace," he said.

HM Shah further said the Modi government's policy is clear: those who want to surrender are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will face the wrath of our forces. "I appeal again to those who are still on the path of Naxalism to lay down their weapons and join the mainstream. We are committed to uprooting Naxalism before 31st March 2026," he said.

2100 Naxalites surrendered so far

Shah said since January 2024, after the BJP government was formed in Chhattisgarh, 2100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1785 have been arrested, and 477 have been eliminated. "These numbers mirror our fierce resolve to decimate Naxalism before the 31st of March 2026," he said.