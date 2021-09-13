Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Over 75 crore vaccine doses in 75th year of Independence', Mansukh Mandaviya shares India's feat

The country has crossed the figure of 75 crore vaccination doses in the 75th year of Independence, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday as he shared the feat on Twitter.

"With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of Sabka Sath, Sabka Prayas, the world's largest vaccination campaign is continuously touching new heights. The country has crossed the 75 crore vaccination figure in the #AazaadiKaAmritMahotsav which is the 75th year of Independence," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) congratulated India for accelerating COVID-19 vaccination saying, "India reached 750 million doses from 650 million doses in just 13 days."

"WHO congratulates India for scaling up Covid-19 vaccination at an unprecedented pace. While it took 85 days to administer first 100 million doses, India reached 750 million doses from 650 million in just 13 days," Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia said.

Union minister Anurag Thakur lauded corona warriors, state governments and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for joint efforts in achieving this feat.

"This is a big achievement. I express my gratitude to the public, Corona warriors, state govts & the PM who provided free vaccines to all. India has surpassed many countries in terms of vaccinating its population," Thakur said.

