Conduct genome sequencing of every Covid case: Health Minister to states amid China surge concerns

Amid rising Covid cases in China and the detection of three new variants in India, Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday informed both the Houses of Parliament that the government is keeping an eye on the global covid situation and are taking steps accordingly. He also asked the states to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid-19.

"We are keeping an eye on the global covid situation & are taking steps accordingly. States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid-19," Mandaviya said. Urging not to panic, he said, "From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases and deaths due to it in China."

Talking about the steps taken by the Centre, the health minister said, "We have also started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at International airports in the country. We are committed to tackling the pandemic & are taking appropriate steps."

"The health dept has been quite proactive in managing the Covid-19 pandemic. The central government has provided financial assistance to states in fighting against the pandemic. So far, 220 cr covid vaccine shots have been given."

Cautioning the states, he said, "In the wake of festive and new year season, states are advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses."

