Several cars, two-wheelers gutted in massive fire at Delhi's Mansarovar Park

At least 16 cars were gutted in fire after a blaze was reported in Delhi's Mansarovar Park area late on Wednesday. The incident was reported from DDA parking, where the burnt vehicles also included 12 two-wheelers. A total of 6 fire tenders had rushed to the spot after receiving a call about the blaze, at nearly 2:45 am.

Reason for the fire could yet not be ascertained and the police are investigating the matter.

In a similar incident, 14 cars were gutted in fire after a massive blaze was reported near Vivek Vihar police station in Delhi last week. No casualties were reported in the fire incident, however, the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

The old cars were kept for the sale-purchase purpose, the officer said.

With this, the total number of vehicles gutted in fire has touched 42, since the past week.

