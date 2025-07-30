Mansa Devi temple stampede triggers overhaul: One-way traffic, entry limits, and safety audits planned Mansa Devi temple stampede: Concerns were also raised about the poor condition of pedestrian roads leading to the Chandi Devi temple. Mahant Bhavani Shankar, who was part of the meeting, emphasised the need for immediate police presence on festive days.

Haridwar:

In the aftermath of the tragic stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple that left eight dead and 30 injured, the district administration has initiated a comprehensive review of safety measures at the popular hilltop shrine and nearby Chandi Devi temple. A joint meeting was held on Tuesday (July 29) involving temple managements and district authorities to discuss long-term crowd control strategies.

One-way traffic and staggered entry on the cards

Superintendent of Police Pankaj Gairola announced that a one-way movement system for devotees is being considered to ease congestion on the temple paths. Furthermore, limited and staggered entry will be enforced to ensure the number of pilgrims inside does not exceed the temple's capacity.

On special occasions and festivals, a zig-zag route system will be introduced to separate entry and exit streams, with increased deployment of police forces to manage the crowds.

Temple infrastructure to be strengthened

Concerns were also raised about the poor condition of pedestrian roads leading to the Chandi Devi temple. Mahant Bhavani Shankar, who was part of the meeting, emphasised the need for immediate police presence on festive days and highlighted the deteriorating infrastructure.

Officials assured that repair work will be initiated on these roads, along with the construction of toilets and rest stops for pilgrims along the route.

Electricity and encroachments under scrutiny

In addition to crowd control, the administration has ordered an audit of electricity connections within the temple premises. Illegal connections will be identified and cut off to prevent hazards like the one that allegedly sparked Sunday’s panic.

A campaign against encroachments, both inside and outside the temple complex, will also be launched to improve access and reduce safety risks.

Panic triggered by electric shock rumour

The stampede on Sunday occurred on a stairway leading to the Mansa Devi temple during a high-traffic period. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Singh Dobal, a rumour of electric current at the base of the stairs led to panic and chaos among pilgrims, triggering the deadly stampede.

Ongoing Audits and Precautionary Measures

Authorities confirmed that safety audits and crowd management plans are underway at both Mansa Devi and Chandi Devi temples. The aim is to eliminate the risk of future accidents and restore confidence among devotees visiting these revered sites.