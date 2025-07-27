Mansa Devi temple stampede: List of major tragedies at religious sites, other locations in 2025 Over 30 people were killed and 60 left injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh religious fair in UP’s Prayagraj. The incident occurred on January 29 when a large crowd had gathered at Sangam for 'Amrit Snan'.

As many as six persons were killed in a stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple on Sunday. The mishap occurred when devotees thronged the temple in large numbers and halted at a spot, causing severe congestion. Over 25 people got injured and were being treated at different hospitals.

Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said prima facie reports suggest a fake alert of electric current passing through a wire on the stairs triggered the unrest.

This is not the first instance when people were killed in a stampede at religious gatherings. Many such incidents have occurred in the past as well.

Major stampede incidents at temples and other religious gatherings

Maha Kumbh stampede

Over 30 people were killed and 60 left injured in a stampede at the Maha Kumbh religious fair in UP’s Prayagraj. The incident occurred on January 29 when a large crowd had gathered at Sangam for 'Amrit Snan'.

RCB victory celebrations stampede

A major stampede took place outside Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people had gathered to celebrate the victory of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 championship. 11 people were killed while 33 got injured in the incident.

Goa temple stampede

A tragic stampede occurred on May 3 in Shirgao village of Bicholim taluka, North Goa, during the annual ‘Lairai Jatra’ festival at the Shree Lairai Devi Temple. The incident claimed the lives of at least seven people and left around 80 others injured, as lakhs of devotees had gathered to take part in the religious celebration.

New Delhi Railway Station stampede

As many as 18 people were killed in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. The incident took place on February 15 when people had gathered to embark on their journey to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple stampede

A stampede at the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala claimed the lives of six devotees and left around 40 others injured. The incident occurred on January 8 during the distribution of tokens for the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, a significant ritual observed as part of the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations.