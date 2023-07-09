"After Jain, Sisodia, it will now be Kejriwal's turn", BJP MP Manoj Tiwari tells Rajat Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in Aap Ki Adalat

Manoj Tiwari in Aap Ki Adalat: BJP MP and Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon have to follow former minister Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, who are presently behind bars.

Replying to questions from Rajat Sharma in AAP KI ADALAT show, to be telecast again tonight at 10 pm on India TV, Manoj Tiwari cited a chat between Kejriwal and a liquor trader, and said, "Today I want to tell you, after Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia, Teesri Jo Baari Hai, Woh Arvind Kejriwal Ki Hai." (the third to follow will be Arvind Kejriwal)

Tiwari said, "I am not saying this out of hate (nafrat), but I can only say, Hoi Hai Soi Jo Kanoon Rachi Raakha (whatever will happen is ordained by Law), on the lines of Ramcharitmanas line "Hoi Hai Soi Jo Ram Rachi Raakha" (Whatever will happen is ordained by Lord Ram).

The BJP leader said, "A man speaking on phone via Facetime video is telling a liquor trader, 'Vijay Nair Hamara Khaas Aadmi Hai, Aap 100 crore rupaye de do usko, We will take care". They destroyed 171 cell phones, but 13 cell phones were left. WhatsApp chats were available from those 13 cell phones."

Rajat Sharma: It seems, you've investigated a lot?

Manoj Tiwari: "Nahin. Maine investigation ko padha hai (I have read the investigation). Main investigation karne wala vyakti nahin hoon. Look, whenever charges are levelled, they compare themselves with martyrs like Bhagat Singh."

Tiwari lashed out at Kejriwal for describing his tainted ministers as 'kattar imaandar' (quite honest). "Woh kattar nahin hai, cutter hain. The real meaning of kattar is cutter (saw)."

Tiwari said, "Judges have refused bail to their former ministers. Sisodia went to jail, Had he been innocent, he would have got bail by now. Judge Saheb does not belong to BJP. Why is he not getting bail?"

The BJP MP lashed out at Delhi's AAP government, alleging that for the last seven years, annually 1.5 lakh students are declared 'failed' in Classes 9 and 11, on the plea that Delhi's board results could become worse if they are allowed to sit in board exam. "Who is responsible? ..As an MP, I got three schools built in my constituency, a Central School too, but look at entire Delhi data. Not a single new school has been built."

Tiwari said, "They claim they made improvement in nearly 1000 schools but buildings have been renovated only in 47 schools. Guest teachers, who were promised permanent jobs, have been sacked. They promised to make Delhi Transport Corporation profitable, but DTC staff are on the streets. In 2013, Kejriwal promised to take a 'dip' in Yamuna river by 2018. Forget a 'dubki' (dip), they are themselves 'doobe huye hain' (sinking). In 2018, Kejriwal wanted another two years to clean Yamuna river. Look at Ganga in Varanasi, Haridwar and Rishikesh, Narmada in Jabalpur and other rivers in the South, people living in cities go to riverside to enjoy in the evening. Do people in Delhi ever say they want to stroll near Yamuna? I think, they have bee cursed by Yamuna Ji...You can fool people only for a certain time."

The BJP MP claimed, AAP's graph in Punjab is now on decline. "They have given so much pain to the people of Punjab that they are beating up AAP MLAs. When I appealed for more security for Kejriwal, he alleged that Manoj Tiwari is threatening me. I actually wanted protection for him. The victory of AAP in Punjab in the last assembly elections was actually Congress' defeat. For the BJP, a proper atmosphere has not evolved in Punjab, but people now realize the truth. I visited Jalandhar recently. People said, Punjab can really progress and get its due, only by supporting BJP and Narendra Modi."

