Manoj Sinha to be new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir

Manoj Sinha will be the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as President Kovind on Thursday accepted the resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu. Sinha is a three-time BJP MP from Ghazipur in the Lok Sabha.

The communique issued by the President's press secretary Ajay Kumar said "the President has been pleased to appoint Shri Manoj Sinha, to be the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office" in place of Murmu.

The political career of Sinha started when he was elected as the president of Banaras Hindu University Student's Union in 1982. In 1996, Sinha was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time and repeated the term in 1999.

He was former Minister of State for Railways and later held an independent charge of the Ministry of Communication.

On Wednesday, Murmu abruptly resigned from the post of the LG. So far, there is no official word on the reasons for the resignation.

